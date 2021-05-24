In no respite on the daily deaths’ front, the Covid-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives on Sunday, pushing Ludhiana’s toll to 1,874.

The district has recorded 20+ deaths as many as six times over the past week, though the fresh cases have receded continuously.

But, with 597 infections on Sunday, the daily cases’ graph curved marginally with a 2.5% rise as compared to Saturday’s 582 cases.

No respite from Covid deaths in Ludhiana, 20 more lose the battle

Since hitting the peak of 1,729 on May 9, the daily Covid cases have been on a steady decline, dropping by 65% in the next two weeks when the district remained under a 17-hour curfew.

On the other hand, the deaths’ graph has been fluctuating, reaching the record high of 30 twice on May 10 and 11, dropping to 17 on May 22, but again rising to 20 on Sunday.

A 25-year-old woman from Khanna was the youngest among the Sunday’s casualties that included 11 men and nine women.

At seven, the highest number of deceased was in their 50s, followed by six in the 60s and four were aged above 70. The remaining three casualties were in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

On the bright side, with more people getting discharged over the weekend, the active cases dropped to 8,617, lowest since April 30, when 7,790 patients were under treatment.

As many as 52 patients are on ventilator support in the district currently, including 30 from Ludhiana and 22 from other districts and states.

Of the 81,018 Covid patients in the district so far, 70,527 have successfully beaten the virus, a recovery rate of 87.05%.

SEL Textiles Ltd founder dies due to Covid at 78

Ram Sharan Saluja, 78, the founder of SEL Textiles Limited, was among those who died on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for the past two days. He was on ventilator support, but died during the wee hours of Sunday.

Saluja had laid the foundation of the group by setting up a garment manufacturing unit in 1969. From a humble beginning on Naulakha Street, the group emerged as a strong textile conglomerate in Ludhiana over the next five decades. People from religious, police, social and industrial organisations expressed condolences over Saluja’s demise.