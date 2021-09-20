Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No sampling, vaccination at Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office, patients hassled
Ludhiana, India – September 19, 2021 : Vaccination centre at Civil Surgeon office giving a deserted look in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)
No sampling, vaccination at Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office, patients hassled

Ludhiana epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said Covid sampling was being carried out in the urban dispensary of the civic surgeon’s office; those turning up for vaccination were also turned back
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 02:00 AM IST

High drama took place outside the civil surgeon’s office after its main entrance was closed on Sunday.

A person, who introduced himself as Raju, and said he was a health department employee said neither vaccination nor Covid samples were being collected at the civil surgeon’s office. However, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said Covid sampling was being carried out in the urban dispensary of the civic surgeon’s office.

However, the testing kiosk was empty, while a nurse sat at the dispensary. Nurse Rajvir Kaur said people were being told that no vaccination was taking place at the civil surgeon office. However, they continued to throng the premises due to which the vaccination staff may have closed the door.”

Sushil, a resident of Civil City, said he had visited the civil surgeon’s office to get tested for Covid but he was turned away from the gate.

4 more Covid cases

Four cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, taking the Covid count to 87, 522.

As many as 85,394 patients have recovered, while 2,100 residents have succumbed. The active cases stand at 28.

