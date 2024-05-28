No summer camps for kids in Punjab amid scorching heat

In response of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, the district education office has directed all government, aided and private schools in the district to refrain from organising summer camps for the students and non-compliance of the same would attract disciplinary action from the department. Parents and educators have welcomed the decision of Punjab government. (HT File)

In the wake of rising temperatures, the state government initially changed the timings of the schools and then announced holidays from May 21 to June 30. However, confusion regarding summer camps prevailed as the schools were not clear whether to organise the same or not.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk said the office has not received any complaint so far. “We did not receive any complaint regarding the schools planning to organise or are all set to organise summer camps. The letter has been issued only because a few school authorities were unclear about the summer camps and now, there would be no scope of confusion,” he added.

Parents and educators have welcomed the decision of the state government. Shivani Sharma, a parent, said her son has always been a part of the summer camp organised by his school but this step was necessary. “My son has been attending the summer camp for three years and children usually get bored during 30-35 days vacation so this has been a way to engage them in productive activities but keeping in mind the weather condition, it is better to keep kids indoors,” she added.

DEO (secondary) Harjinder Singh remarked, “As per the letter issued by the state government, no school is allowed to conduct classes or organise camps for the students because, in case of any mishappening, the onus would be on the department. This letter has cleared all doubts that the school authorities had on the organisation of summer camps.”