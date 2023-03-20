No terrorist given J&K govt job, won’t support policy of punishing their kin: Omar in Jammu

No terrorist was given government jobs by the previous Jammu and Kashmir dispensation, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said Monday, asserting that his party would not support any policy to punish relatives of terrorists as it is against natural justice.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah addresses a public meeting in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Fielding media queries at Bajalta on the outskirts of Jammu, where he addressed a large public gathering, Omar said, “Rahul did not say anything wrong and there is nothing unusual about his statement.”

Omar’s statement came a day after Delhi Police’s notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. “Is India free of sexual violence? Why is government apologetic about it? What they need to do is to find those guilty (of sexual violence) and punish them,” Omar said while responding to a query.

On JKSSB row, the NC vice-president said, “An attempt was made to award the contract to a blacklisted company. I don’t understand why. Now they (government) say the contract has been cancelled, but the youth is still not satisfied. This government is not serious to solve the issues of people...they are not even trying.”

He raised questions over J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s “cleansing drive” wherein 47 government employees were sacked on the charges of being involved in anti-national activities. “Is it fair to punish someone for the crimes committed by their fathers or sons? Nobody is advocating to give jobs to hardcore militants, but it is also wrong to punish somebody just because they are related to a terrorist,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Omar also took a swipe at the LG’s administration for providing ‘Z plus’ security and five-star hospitality to a conman from Gujarat in Srinagar recently.

“The government didn’t bother to enquire. Instead of ascertaining his credentials, the rank and file of the administration lined up before him. If one of our colleagues, who remained a minister and faced attacks, had urged for an extra vehicle, he wouldn’t have got it, but a conman was provided bullet-proof vehicles. This is the difference between an elected government and the one imposed on the people,” Omar said.

