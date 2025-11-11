No test report needed for LT connections up to 50 kW, says power minister

Power minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday announced that the consumers seeking new power connections or alterations in load up to 50 kW under the LT (Low Tension) category will not be required to submit any test report from a licensed electrical contractor or any self-certification/signed document for the electrical installation of the premises. Power minister Sanjeev Arora

“Instead, there will be a declaration in the online application form wherein the applicant will give a declaration,” said the minister while addressing a press conference here.

The move, according to him, is aimed at promoting the ease of doing business,” said Arora, adding that the state government has simplified procedures for obtaining new power connections and for changes in load capacity.

He also informed that the selection process for 2,600 apprentices (interns) in the lineman trade, including 2,500 for Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL) and 100 for Punjab state transmission corporation limited (PSTCL), has been successfully completed.

He said that the recent appointment of 2,106 (including 2,023 assistant linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants), the total number of new recruitments since April 2022 has risen to 8,984.

He said that for consumers with loads above 50 kW on LT supply, submission of a test report will remain mandatory, but PSPCL officials will not be required to verify such reports. Similarly, for all new HT (High Tension) and EHT (Extra High Tension) applicants, the inspection report by the Chief Electrical Inspector (CEI) will continue to be compulsory; however, submission of the test report will no longer be necessary, he added.