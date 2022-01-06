No vaccination, no salary: Ludhiana MC tells staff

With the district witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to stop the salaries of employees who have failed to get both doses of the vaccine.

Around 3,200 MC staffers have not yet received the second dose of the vaccine, and they will not be able draw their salaries till they get their final shots.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal has also disallowed the entry of staff or visitors without a face mask. Holding a meeting at the Zone D office on Wednesday Sabharwal warned the staff of action, if they failed to follow Covid protocol.

Now, visitors will be provided face masks at the entry gates , and hand sanitisers will be made available at offices. The MC will also purchase sodium hypochlorite, in case the MC has to restart a sanitisation drive in the city.

Additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said there are around 8,400 employees in the MC, and only 50 of them did not get the first dose due to medical reasons. Around 5,200 staffers have got the second shot, and the civic body will soon be holding a vaccination camp to cover the remaining 3,200 employees, which also include a few executive engineers, and junior engineers among others.

Around 60 MC staffers, including former joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, have tested Covid positive since the virus outbreak, while three Class-4 staffers have succumbed to the disease.

‘Submit complaints online’

Appealing the residents to avoid visiting the MC office, Sabharwal said, “Residents can submit complaints on the MC’s official website, mcludhiana.gov.in or at the official emails of the additional commissioner (additionalcomm.mcl@gmail.com), Zone A commissioner (acdmcl1@gmail.com), Zone B commissioner (zonalcomm.zb@gmail.com), Zone C commissioner (zonalcomm.zcmcl@gmail.com) and Zone D commissioner (zonalcomm.d@gmail.com).

Residents can also reach out to the MC commissioner (commissionermcl@gmail.com) directly.