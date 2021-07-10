No vaccination of 18-45 age group in Himachal till July 14

A Himachal government spokesperson on Friday said that people in age group 18-45 will not be vaccinated till July 14.

Only the beneficiaries of category A (45+ years) eligible for first and second dose of Covishield will get the jab.

Besides, healthcare workers, frontline workers and all priority groups as designated by the Centre will be inoculated. “There will be no session for category B (18-45 age group),” he said.

He further appealed that the beneficiaries of category A should come forward to get their vaccination doses.

Meanwhile, Himachal on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,425 while death toll mounted to 3,471 after one more patient died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Mandi, 37 in Una, 36 in Chamba, 21 in Kangra, 13 in Shimla, 10 in Bilaspur, eight each in Hamirpur and Kullu, six in Una and three in Kinnaur.

The recoveries reached 1,98,441 after 127 people recuperated. Active cases have slightly gone up to 1,359

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,033 cases followed by Mandi (27,360), Shimla (25,356), Solan (22,327), Sirmaur (15,348), Hamirpur (14,438), Una (13,358), Bilaspur (12,763), Chamba (11,470), Kullu (8,968), Kinnaur (3,273) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,733).