No warning sign: 2 fall into pits dug by Nayagaon MC

Bringing to light the gross negligence on part of the Nayagaon civic body, two persons, including a 14-year-old school student and a woman, fell into two huge pits dug by MC staff to remove blockage in sewer lines near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk on Monday.

The road had got submerged in sewage water, following which the MC had dug the pits to drain it. However, the MC staff failed to cover the 10-ft deep pits or install a warning signboard for commuters passing through the area.

A video which has now surfaced on social media shows a school boy, later identified as Deepak, 14, of Gobind Nagar falling into the pit along with his cycle while passing the area. As the pit was covered with water, it was clear that the boy was unable to spot the pit. Onlookers later helped him get out of the pit. Luckily, he did not suffer any major injuries.

Minutes later, another woman, who was going on a scooter met the same fate. While her scooter fell into the pit, she was pulled out in time by passersby. Later, Deepak’s mother went to Nayagaon MC office seeking action against the officers concerned. Nayagaon executive officer could not be reached for comments.

Ward number-5 councilor Avtar Singh Tari said that since the road was blocked for the last one month, Nayagaon MC team had started the work here and dug pits on July 24 but never completed the work.