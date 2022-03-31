Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nobody has right to speak about how girls should dress, says Harnaaz Sandhu on hijab row
Nobody has right to speak about how girls should dress, says Harnaaz Sandhu on hijab row

When asked about her opinion on the ongoing hijab controversy at an event in Chandigarh, the 22-year-old said: “It’s every girl’s own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress. Those who are doing politics on the issue are wrong,” she added
Sandhu also met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh. The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab shared a video of the meeting.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 01:22 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy on Wednesday. When asked about her opinion on the ongoing hijab controversy at an event in Chandigarh, the 22-year-old said: “It’s every girl’s own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress. Those who are doing politics on the issue are wrong,” she added.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Sandhu also met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh. The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab shared a video of the meeting. “Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu called on CM @BhagwantMann today at his official residence. The chief minister congratulated her for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years,” the tweet read.

Sandhu also attended an event where she revealed that during her meeting with the CM, the two talked about the welfare of the state.

Later, during a media interaction, she said: “I am impressed with the way the CM is working to support women and I hope, he will work on women empowerment also.”

She said whatever she is today is because of the City Beautiful. “I owe everything to Chandigarh,” she said.

Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, making her the third entrant from India to bag the prestigious title after 21 years.

She said: “The biggest pressure today’s youth is facing is to believe in themselves. Stop comparing yourself with others. Speak for yourself, you’re the leader of your life...I believed in myself, that’s why I’m standing here today.”

