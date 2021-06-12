Nod to Haryana’s Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana

The Haryana government’s Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana, under which aid will be provided to minor children who have lost both their parents, surviving parent, legal guardian, or adoptive parents because of the pandemic, has got the nod from the legal remembrancer and finance department.

The deputy commissioner (DC) will ensure that the scheme reaches eligible children,an official spokesperson said. The standing committee of the finance department had also approved the scheme on June 10, the benefits of which will be provided to beneficiaries identified by the districts.

What does the scheme include?

The benefits include ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance till the child turns 18 years while in non-institutional care and living with extended family or guardians. “Of this amount ₹2,000 per month will be given through an existing centrally sponsored scheme,” the spokesperson said. An additional financial assistance of ₹12,000 per annum will be provided to the extended family or guardian for the education of the child. This assistance will be deposited in the joint bank account of the child and the guardian till the child turns 18.

The scheme also covers children who may not have an extended family, grandparents and guardians and are housed in child care institutions across the state. There are 59 child care institutions in Haryana.

A financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month will be deposited in beneficiaries bank accounts till they attain the age of 18. The proceeds can be withdrawn upon turning 21.

Adolescent girls orphaned due to Covid will be preferably enrolled at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalas (KGBVs ), which provide free residential education. Twenty-five KGBVs have classes from Class 6 to 8, eight till Class 10 and three till Class 12. Under the Mukhyamantri Vivaah Shagun Yojana, ₹51,000 will be given to orphaned girls, which can be redeemed along with the accumulated interest at the time of their marriage.

Children studying in any class between 8 to 12 or in a vocational course will be provided a computer tablet to aid their education.