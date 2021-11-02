Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Non-fulfilment of demands: PU non-teaching body threatens to protest

PU non-teaching body say the cases of 12 staffers who passed away while still in service are yet to be considered by the committee and demanded that the demands be fulfilled
PU non-teaching body demanded regularisation of daily wages staffers who have been serving for over 15 to 25 years. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) on Monday threatened to launch protests if the assorted demands outlined by them were not met.

Writing to the vice-chancellor, the body demanded that appointment letters be issued to those awaiting the syndicate or senate’s approval to be hired on compassionate grounds.

“The persons proposed to be appointed on compassionate ground are not being issued appointment letters for the want of approval of the syndicate. As such their appointment letters are requested to be issued in anticipation of the approval of the syndicate,” the letter reads.

PUSA pointed out that the cases of 12 PU staffers who passed away while still in service are yet to be considered by the committee. “Appointments of their respective dependents are still pending and most of them are ‘C’ class employees,” they said, while requesting that these cases be considered by the panel constituted by the varsity.

They have also demanded regularisation of daily wages staffers who have been serving for over 15 to 25 years, the construction of new houses for the staff on campus. and recruitment of more staff against vacant posts so that the existing staff is not overburdened.

