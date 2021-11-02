Non-fulfilment of demands: PU non-teaching body threatens to protest

The Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) on Monday threatened to launch protests if the assorted demands outlined by them were not met.

Writing to the vice-chancellor, the body demanded that appointment letters be issued to those awaiting the syndicate or senate’s approval to be hired on compassionate grounds.

“The persons proposed to be appointed on compassionate ground are not being issued appointment letters for the want of approval of the syndicate. As such their appointment letters are requested to be issued in anticipation of the approval of the syndicate,” the letter reads.

PUSA pointed out that the cases of 12 PU staffers who passed away while still in service are yet to be considered by the committee. “Appointments of their respective dependents are still pending and most of them are ‘C’ class employees,” they said, while requesting that these cases be considered by the panel constituted by the varsity.

They have also demanded regularisation of daily wages staffers who have been serving for over 15 to 25 years, the construction of new houses for the staff on campus. and recruitment of more staff against vacant posts so that the existing staff is not overburdened.

