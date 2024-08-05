Noor Sheikh quits Apni Party, 3rd in recent past

Another former legislator on Monday resigned from the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (HT File)

Noor Mohammad Sheikh, former legislator, who had joined the Apni Party after quitting the Peoples’ Democratic Party, is the third legislator to have quit the Apni Party in the recent past. Last week former minister and vice-president of Apni Party Usman Majeed resigned.

“I hereby announce my #resignation from the basic membership of Apni Party (@Apnipartyonline. While my time with the party has been valuable, I must honor the aspirations of my people and workers. I will now dedicate myself to serving the community in my individual capacity,” Noor Mohammad Sheikh wrote on X.

Sources said Sheikh, who had won the 2014 assembly elections on the PDP ticket, is likely to rejoin the party in the coming days. He had left PDP after the abrogation of Article 370. He was part of the delegation which had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after the abrogation of Article 370. After Apni Party candidates lost deposits in Srinagar, and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats, many leaders within the party are contemplating leaving the party especially ahead of assembly elections which could be held in the coming months.

Apni Party hasn’t reacted to the resignation of its top leaders. Sources, however, said that the resignation of top leaders within four years of the party’s formation has worried the top leadership, especially its president Altaf Bukhari, who was eyeing to establish his outfit as an alternative to the established political parties in the state.