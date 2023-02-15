Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / North American Punjabi Association expresses concern over gang wars, weapons recovery in Punjab

North American Punjabi Association expresses concern over gang wars, weapons recovery in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 09:43 PM IST

The North American Punjabi Association on Wednesday raised “serious concern” over increasing incidents of gang wars and the recovery of sophisticated weapons in the state.

Expressing concern over “deteriorating” law and order and the “alarming rise” in organised crime, Chahal, said the state is on the brink of “jungle raj”. (HT file photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

The North American Punjabi Association on Wednesday raised “serious concern” over increasing incidents of gang wars and the recovery of sophisticated weapons in the state.Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the US-based organisation, said the arrest of gangsters and the seizure of sophisticated weapons are causing “serious concern” among the Punjabi diaspora.Expressing concern over “deteriorating” law and order and the “alarming rise” in organised crime, Chahal, who recently spent four months in Punjab, said the state is on the brink of “jungle raj”.”It is very unfortunate that only a few gangsters out of several arrested between 1996 and 2023 were convicted. The case of well-known singer Sidhu Moosewala is still unsolved after eight months.”Several gangsters managed to escape from police custody between January 2015 and some have jumped bail,” the North American Punjabi Association office-bearer said.Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district last May.

Organised crime is not only being institutionalised but also glamourised in Punjab, Chahal alleged.

