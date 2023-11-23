North Zone V-C conference: UGC chairperson speaks about hurdles in NEP implementation

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar spoke about the hurdles and roadblocks in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) as the North Zone vice-chancellor’s (V-C) conference kicked off at Panjab University (PU). A short film showcasing UGC initiatives related to the NEP was also presented, providing attendees with a visual insight into the endeavours supporting the policy. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

Speaking at the law auditorium, Kumar said the UGC was aware of some hurdles in the implementation of NEP such as lack of infrastructure, research ecosystem shortcomings and faculty shortage. He called upon the V-Cs to take responsibility and motivate faculty members and students so that the higher education system is transformed completely as was envisioned by NEP policy makers. He emphasised on the collective responsibility and effort of all the stakeholders to train the younger generation through NEP 2020 so that India can become a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking about the importance of NEP, he highlighted that the higher education system is passing through difficult times and NEP 2020 is like a light at the end of the tunnel. He said that the students are eagerly awaiting the benefits that implementation of the NEP brings for them such as multiple entry/exit systems, multidisciplinary courses and skill based courses.

A short film showcasing UGC initiatives related to the NEP was also presented, providing attendees with a visual insight into the endeavours supporting the policy.

The inaugural address was delivered by Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, the governor of Haryana, offering a comprehensive perspective on the significance of NEP 2020 in the broader educational landscape.

Over the next day, participants are set to engage in brainstorming sessions, exploring and deliberating on effective strategies for the implementation of NEP 2020. The conference stands as a significant platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration toward the advancement of education in the spirit of NEP.

This event is being organised by Panjab University in collaboration with UGC and Central University, Haryana. The conference aims to delve into strategies for effectively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in HEIs. Representatives of around 240 HEIs are present for the meet.