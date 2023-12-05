Northern Command chief flags off Army’s flying expedition in Jammu

Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday flagged off a national Indian army microlight flying expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumar, said officials.

The team will hoist the national flag along with the Indian Army flag and other banners, high above in the skies from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The microlight flying expedition commenced their challenging expedition from Army Adventure Nodal Centre at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on November 20. The expedition reached Udhampur on Sunday, from where Northern Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, flagged it off for further journey,” said a defence spokesperson.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The expedition is being organised under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing to commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas and the centenary of the Bombay Sappers war memorial in honour of brave soldiers, who laid down their lives in service of the nation, as also to spread the spirit of adventure in the Indian Army, he added.

The team will proudly hoist the national flag along with the Indian Army flag and other banners, high above in the skies from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The expedition will involve long distance cross-country formation flying with four microlight aircrafts (two fixed wing aircrafts and two powered hang gliders) covering the entire length of country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spanning nearly 9,500 kms, in four phases.

There are a total of eleven officers including three women officers, four JCOs and 35 soldiers in the expedition team, who are participating in this expedition as pilots-in-command, co-pilots and ground support crew.

During the expedition, the team will be conducting large scale air shows at six locations en route Udhampur, Jammu, Ramnathpuram, Kochi, Goa and Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON