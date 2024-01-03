Northern Railways revises timings for 22 trains from Ludhiana

The Northern Railways on Wednesday revised the timings of 22 trains passing from the Ludhiana Junction Railway Station. Northern Railways revised the timings for 22 trains starting from Ludhiana. (HT File)

The decision came as part of revision the schedule of at least 46 trains in the zone due to “operational reasons”, according a Northern Railways press release.

Among the affected trains, Shri Vaishno Devi Katra Kamakhya Express will arrive at 11 am and leave at 11.10am on January 10; Jammu Tawi Hazur Sahib Nanded Express will ,on January 7, arrive at 10.50 am and leave at 11am; Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus Express will arrive at 10.50 and leave at 11am on January 8; Jalandhar City Darbhanga Antodya Express will arrive at 11am and leave at 11.10 on January 7; Amritsar Mumbai Central Paschim Express will now arrive at 9.30 am instead 9.50 am, and it will leave at 9.40 am; and Amritsar Katihar Express will arrive at 10.05 on January 5 and leave ay 10.15.

Fog keeps trains behind schedule

Dense fog has now kept Northern Railways behind schedule for around a week. All trains either reached late or were running late from Ludhiana Junction on Wednesday.

As many as 18 trains were majorly affected with Sachkhand Express running a day behind the schedule as it was supposed to arrive at 7.30 on Tuesday but it reached the station at 4am on Wednesday.

The Lohit Express was over 14 hours late; Pooja Express (up and down), Jabalpur Express, Chhattisgarh Express, Jallianwala Bagh Express, Malwa Express were all running 4 to 10 hours late.

Three trains, including Jansavera, Amritsar-Chandigarh and Nangal Dam-Amritsar, have even been cancelled till March.