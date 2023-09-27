Northern Zonal Council: Haryana CM pushes for SYL canal construction

Highlighting key issues imperative for regional development and underscoring the importance of cooperation among member states during the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar demanded construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) and Panjab University (PU) affiliation to state colleges.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar being welcomed upon his arrival at the airport ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The CM said that by pooling resources, sharing knowledge, and adopting best practices, the states could achieve effective execution of development projects.

The CM stressed the need to complete the construction of the SYL canal in the Punjab while pointing out that water availability and canal construction were separate issues and should not be conflated.

He said that surplus water from Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilisation of this valuable water resource. He highlighted the importance of SYL as an alternative channel in light of the ageing Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC).

Reiterating Haryana’s commitment to equitable water sharing and peaceful dispute resolution, Khattar raised issues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He raised the issue of delays in repairing the Dhulkot BBMB sub-station and underscored the importance of raising the banks of the Bhakra main line for efficient water resource management.

The CM said that colleges of Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar should be given the option of affiliating with PU. He said Haryana’s share in Panjab University had been discontinued in 1973.

Innovative data collection & governance

The CM also shared Haryana’s innovative approach to demographic data collection through the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. “This database plays a crucial role in government planning and policy implementation, bridging the gap between data collection and practical application,” he said, encouraging other participating states to explore such solutions.

Ayushman Bharat

Khattar apprised Union home minister Amit Shah that on November 21, 2022, Haryana extended Ayushman Bharat scheme to families through the Antyodaya scheme via the Chirayu Yojana. This initiative provides healthcare benefits up to ₹5 lakh to the most vulnerable sections of society while aligning with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) guidelines. So far, 56,89,986 cards have been issued under this scheme, said the Haryana CM. When combined with the Nirogi Haryana scheme, the total count of Ayushman cards issued stands at an impressive 85,79,273, Khattar said.

The CM said that responding to the needs of middle-income families with verified annual incomes ranging from ₹1.80 lakh to ₹3 lakh, the government extended the PMJAY-Chirayu scheme. A total of 789 hospitals, including 175 public and 614 private facilities, have been enlisted across the state, facilitating this programme. Over 9 lakh claims have been submitted, with a total claim amount exceeding ₹1,016 crore disbursed.

Child welfare & swift justice

Khattar said Haryana government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. He said an example of this commitment was a recent case of rape and murder of a minor in Kaithal district. He said a charge sheet was filed within six days after the case was registered in October 2022 and within 11 months from the date of the incident, the trial court awarded the accused a death sentence for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

The chief minister said that despite its small geographical size, Haryana has consistently demonstrated a wealth of sports talent.

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister JP Dalal, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar and chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were also present on this occasion.

