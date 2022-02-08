Not abolishing old-age pension scheme, says Haryana govt

The Haryana government has said that it will not abolish its pension scheme, ‘Old Age Samman Allowance’, and its beneficiaries continue to receive their due in a timely manner.

The clarification came amid allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is doing away with the pension policy.

In an official statement, a government spokesperson said the beneficiaries who did not receive their pension yet will get the same in the next one or two days.

The ‘Old Age Samman Allowance’ is a scheme that ensures a monthly pension for all poor citizens of Haryana aged 60 years and above. It is available for those whose combined income from all sources, including that of their spouse, do not exceed ₹2 lakh per annum.

In the year 2020-21, the total number of beneficiaries that availed of this scheme was more than 17 lakh.

The above spokesperson said that the pension amount has been surging since 2013-14 when it was at ₹1,000 per month. As of 2020-21, the pension amount has been ₹2,500 per month, he added.

The spokesperson said the current pension amount for the elderly in Haryana is higher than what is given in neighbouring states such as Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Old Age Samman Allowance will automatically be applied to those who attain 60 years of age in the state. Those who do not have any proof of date of birth, their date of birth will be verified,” the spokesperson added.

However, any person receiving a pension from any government or local/ statutory body or from any organisation substantially financed by any government or local/ statutory body will not be eligible to receive allowance under the scheme.