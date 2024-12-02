Not even a single apprehended beggar is from Chandigarh, says report

During the “Beggar-Free City” drive, which concluded last month, it came to light that not a single beggar was from Chandigarh. All apprehended individuals belonged to neighbouring states, with the majority hailing from Rajasthan. According to a report prepared by the Chandigarh social welfare department, police apprehended 35 beggars during the drive, including one female. (HT File Photo)

According to a report prepared by the social welfare department, police apprehended 35 beggars during the drive, including one female. Of these, 16 individuals have already been rehabilitated. Additionally, seven minors were also rescued during the operation.

Director of social welfare Palika Arora, said, “During the drive, we found that none of the beggars were from Chandigarh. They were all from neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, with most originating from Rajasthan.”

The drive, which concluded on November 5, involved regular rescue operations targeting adults and children engaged in begging or selling items on streets. Most adults and rescued children were rehabilitated in facilities notified by the department under the Haryana Prevention of Begging Act, 1971, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2016.

Awareness programmes were also conducted in all government, private, and semi-aided schools across the city. These sessions, held during morning assemblies, educated students and their families about discouraging alms-giving and purchasing items from children on the streets.

As part of the drive, excise department was tasked with monitoring market areas to identify child beggars or children selling items. Reports of such cases could be made to the toll-free helpline number 1098.