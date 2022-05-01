Not releasing Rajoana, Hawara shows anti-Sikh mentality of governments: Dhami

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said government should understand that the Sikhs took the step for which they were imprisoned after the then government attacked their sacred gurdwaras
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (third from left) with other management committee members and officials praying for the release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that not releasing Sikh prisoners, including former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassinators Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments.

Dhami was addressing SGPC employees and devotees gathered at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple here to attend the bhog ceremony of akhand path organised by the apex gurdwara body to pray for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in jails in various parts of the country. The ceremony was followed by ardas.

“Not releasing the Sikh prisoners including Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments,” Dhami said.

While Rajoana and Hawara are convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, Bhullar is serving life imprisonment in a Delhi blast case.

“The government should understand that the Sikhs took the step for which they were imprisoned after the then government attacked their sacred gurdwaras. A devout and true Sikh cannot tolerate the attacks on the gurdwaras and the community,” he said, adding, “I believe that guru sahib will accept prayer of the Sikh Panth.”

Speaking on Patiala clashes, he appealed to the Punjab government to contain those who create communal hatred in the state.

He also said the government must also contain those who spread negative propaganda against Sikhs, so as to maintain peace and harmony in Punjab.

