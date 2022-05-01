Not releasing Rajoana, Hawara shows anti-Sikh mentality of governments: Dhami
Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that not releasing Sikh prisoners, including former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassinators Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments.
Dhami was addressing SGPC employees and devotees gathered at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple here to attend the bhog ceremony of akhand path organised by the apex gurdwara body to pray for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in jails in various parts of the country. The ceremony was followed by ardas.
“Not releasing the Sikh prisoners including Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments,” Dhami said.
While Rajoana and Hawara are convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, Bhullar is serving life imprisonment in a Delhi blast case.
“The government should understand that the Sikhs took the step for which they were imprisoned after the then government attacked their sacred gurdwaras. A devout and true Sikh cannot tolerate the attacks on the gurdwaras and the community,” he said, adding, “I believe that guru sahib will accept prayer of the Sikh Panth.”
Speaking on Patiala clashes, he appealed to the Punjab government to contain those who create communal hatred in the state.
He also said the government must also contain those who spread negative propaganda against Sikhs, so as to maintain peace and harmony in Punjab.
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials. The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah. Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant
A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years. The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.
SKM warns of indefinite protest against Punjab govt from May 17
Lambasting the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made with farmer unions, including bonus on wheat, uninterrupted power supply and MSP on basmati among others, farmers unions of Punjab under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced to start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation against state government in Chandigarh from May 17. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a meeting of SKM leaders was held with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17.
