Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away at the age of 60

Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, who was being treated in Punjab’s Mohali, passed away on Wednesday. He was 60.

Tributes poured in following the death of the celebrated singer, who had also undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh informed on Twitter that the Sikander had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was being treated for it. “Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans,” he tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badalalso took to Twitter to condole Sikander’s death. “Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Preneet Kaur, former minister of state for external affairs and member of Parliament from Patiala, also paid tribute to the singer on the microblogging site. “Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and music icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His sudden death has left a big vacuum in Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP,” she tweeted.

“Paying condolences to the family members of Sardool Sikander Ji whose contribution towards Punjabi music industry is immense. May his soul rest in peace,” the Congress’s Punjab unit posted on Twitter.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also expressed anguish at the legendary singer’s demise. “Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family,” she tweeted.