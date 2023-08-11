Noted Punjabi writer Master Tarlochan Singh dies in Samrala road accident

Ludhiana : Noted writer Master Tarlochan Singh died after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Samrala on Thursday, police said. He was 66.

The incident took place around 4pm when he was heading towards his home on Bhagwanpura village road.

When he reached near his house, a Mahindra Thar coming from the opposite direction hit his scooter. Tarlochan fell on the road and was crushed under the tyres of the SUV. He died on the spot.

After the incident, the driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Samrala station house officer Bhinder Singh said the police have impounded the SUV. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the family members of the victim.

Tarlochan was a noted Punjabi writer who wrote screenplays of Punjabi movies, including Hashar and Ekam. He started his journey with people’s theatre during the Emergency in 1975. He also directed plays and produced many TV serials.

A schoolteacher by calling, he established the Art Centre Samrala and encouraged school and college students to stage plays. A committed rationalist, he wrote stories and plays that challenged false beliefs.

Paying him rich tributes, Kewal Dhaliwal, chairperson of the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi said his passing away was a big loss to Punjab.

The members of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, authors, poets and artists also paid tributes to Tarlochan. Professor Gurbhajan Gill, a noted poet and former president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said they were shocked over Tarlochan’s untimely death. He will be remembered for his contribution to Punjabi literature, he added.

