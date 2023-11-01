News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Notorious drug peddler detained

Notorious drug peddler detained

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 02, 2023 05:06 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Asif Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal of Hidyal in Kishtwar town. He is lodged in Kishtwar district jail

: A notorious drug peddler, who hailed from Kishtwar district but ran his drug racket from Jammu’s Bhatindi area, was detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPSA) on Wednesday, officials said.

Notorious drug peddler detained (Getty Images)

The accused has been identified as Asif Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal of Hidyal in Kishtwar town. He is lodged in Kishtwar district jail.

“Due to his consistent involvement in drug peddling and criminal activities, and to protect young generations from falling into drug addiction, it was deemed necessary to subject him to stringent preventive measures,” Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said.

“He had established his base at Bhatindi in Jammu where from he used to supply drugs to youths of Kishtwar,” he added.

