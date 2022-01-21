Notorious drug peddler who uses kids as couriers held in Chandigarh

Infamous drug peddler, Poonam, commonly referred to as “Bhabi” among drug smuggling circles, was caught with 404gm heroin in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Poonam, 37, a resident of Sector 40, was arrested with her accomplice, Sandeep Khatri, 40, a resident of Narela, Delhi. Another 205.9gm heroin was recovered from Khatri.

The duo was arrested by the UT Police’s crime cell from a naka laid near Punjab Roadways Work Shop in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, in view of Republic Day and upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

They were travelling in Khatri’s Maruti Suzuki Swift car, bearing a Delhi registration number, and tried to speed away on spotting the police. However, the cops intercepted the car and recovered a total of 610gm heroin from the accused.

According to police, Khatri had come to deliver heroin to Poonam. They had met in Zirakpur and were headed to Poonam’s house in Chandigarh. Both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Gets drugs from Delhi

Police sources said Poonam sourced drugs from Delhi and supplied them in Chandigarh and neighbouring areas, often using children as couriers.

They said Poonam ran a well-knit drug nexus in the region, and was also facing several cases of theft, burglary, rioting, snatching and drugs in Chandigarh.

While she was in jail in 2018, Poonam had developed links with a Nigerian drug peddler, who has since returned to his country. Yet, whenever she needs drugs, she digitally transfers money to his account and gets the supply from Delhi, mostly at a sweet shop.

Drug trade runs in the family

A police official said Poonam’s husband, Sikander, was also into drug trade and named as accused in six cases. The couple’s names figure in the “bad characters” list of the Chandigarh Police.

Her mother, Kamla, is into selling illicit liquor, while sister Nirmala, alias Nimmo, brother Sonu and his wife, Shakti, are also drug smugglers.

Their aunt Bala, 49, a resident of Sector 38, is facing seven criminal cases and has been convicted in two.

“Poonam owns a house in Sector 40, uses high-end mobile phones and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle,” the official added.

