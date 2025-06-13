Now, a portal to provide hassle-free land record services in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Easy Jamabandi portal to provide smooth, hassle-free land record services. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the Easy Jamabandi portal at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) campus in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The portal easyjamabandi.punjab.gov.in provides five main services: Jamabandi via WhatsApp, online intkal (mutation), rapat entry, fard badar (correction of land records) and subscription for land record protection.

At the launch event at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) campus, Mann said, “Punjab is taking yet another historic step to root out corruption from key revenue services that affects lakhs of people. A few days ago, we launched the ‘Easy Registry’ initiative to make property registrations simpler and transparent, thereby eliminating corruption.”

Mann said every year, nearly 40 lakh people visit their patwari or fard centres to obtain land record copies. “Now, there is no need to visit a patwari, stand in queues, or pay bribes for getting land records as people can simply go to the Easy Jamabandi website, enter their details and get a copy of the Jamabandi for free. This will be digitally signed and have a QR code that anyone can scan to verify the land record,” said the CM.

He added that the state government has digitised land records for 99% of the villages in Punjab and that the remaining villages too will be covered in the next two months.

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal said the portal will also ensure timely delivery of services. “Once a person submits a request for mutation on the portal, the mutation will be done within 30 days.”

In a feature that will particularly help NRIs, people can pay an annual fee of ₹500 per khewat (landholding record) and get instant alerts via WhatsApp or email on any changes in their land records. “There have been many instances where land records were altered without the owner’s knowledge, and they found out about it years later and then had to endure long legal tussles to get it corrected,” said Kejriwal. With the new feature, landowners will receive an instant alert on their phone after which they can immediately raise an objection online, which will be sent directly to the revenue officer concerned.

Mann said people can also avail these services by dialling 1076, or submitting applications at any sewa kendra.