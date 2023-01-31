Now, bomb hoax atChandigarh discotheque

Just six days after the bomb scare at Punjab and Haryana high court and district courts complex in Sector 43, another bomb threat was reported in Sector 26 after the manager of a nightclub received a call warning him of a bomb on the premises.

Police were informed and the call was found to be fake. They are in the process of registering an FIR in this incident.

On Monday afternoon, the manager of A State of Dance Night Club, Sector 26, received a call from an unknown number about the bomb threat.

Police were informed and officials of the Sector 26 police station rushed to the spot around 1.45 pm.

As per standard protocol, the place was searched for around two hours but nothing suspicious was recovered. After this, the manager was allowed to reopen the club.

Speaking about the incident, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manisha Choudhary said the police will register an FIR in the matter.

Officials at the Sector 26 police station, meanwhile, said they were in the process of registering the FIR and the sections couldn’t be verified at the time of filing this report. Officials said they were working on tracking and arresting the caller.

On January 24, after a letter threatening a bomb blast was found at the Panchkula district court, searches were carried out there, at the Punjab and Haryana high court and Chandigarh District Courts Complex in Sector 43. While the investigation is ongoing, officials privy to the matter said it was unlikely that there was any connection between these two incidents.

Police have maintained a heightened vigil across the city in view of the G20 Summit meeting also being held in Chandigarg this week.