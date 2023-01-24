Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, book tickets for ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Attari border via App

Now, book tickets for ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony at Attari border via App

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 08:57 PM IST

The App, BSF Attari, which aims to ease the process of booking tickets for tourists all over the world, was launched by BSF director general (DG) SL Thaosen and is now available on Google playstore.

Border Security Force personnel (brown uniform) and Pakistani Rangers (black uniform) take part in the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border post, in Amritsar. (PTI)
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar

Almost a month-and-a-half after launching a website to facilitate online booking of tickets for ‘Beating Retreat Ceremony’ at JCP Attari in Amritsar, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a mobile application on Tuesday.

The App, BSF Attari, which aims to ease the process of booking tickets for tourists all over the world, was launched by BSF director general (DG) SL Thaosen and is now available on Google playstore.

A BSF spokesperson said the App contains basic information like timings of the Retreat ceremony, link for location of place, nearby tourist places and all features available on the website attari.bsf.gov.in.

The daily military exercise carried out jointly by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers draws scores of spectators from far and wide every day. On weekdays, around 25,000 tourists visit the border to witness the ceremony while during weekends, the count crosses 30,000.

Notably, the app is also expected to help keep a check on fleecing by travel agents, who charge tourists exorbitantly to get them a seat reservation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP