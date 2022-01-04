Now, Chandigarh shuts down Rock Garden, Bird Park

A day after putting restrictions on entry to Sukhna Lake, the UT administration on Monday decided to shut down the Rock Garden and the Bird Park at Nagar Van, city’s two major tourist attractions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting chaired by UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit.

According to the order issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, Rock Garden and Bird Park will remained closed from January 4 until further orders.

The administration’s decision comes in the wake of the sharp increase in the Covid cases in the city in the past one week.

According to health experts, the sharp rise in cases is the result of large public gatherings and apathy towards Covid-appropriate behaviour during the MC elections’ campaigning, marriage events and festivities.

The administration on Sunday had ordered the closure of Sukhna Lake on Sundays. On other days, it will be accessible only from 5am to 9am and 6pm to 8pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, all banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and eating places were ordered to function at only 50% capacity. Besides, they have to ensure that only fully vaccinated people enter their premises.

Facilities being beefed up

During the meeting, the administrator asked officials to ensure availability of adequate oxygen and beds in hospitals, intensify testing and enhance vaccination to combat the situation.

Dr GD Puri from PGIMER shared that the institute had 250 Covid beds and 48 of these had been activated.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health, UT, shared that 606 isolation beds for asymptomatic and mild cases were available at GMSH-16 and 50 had been made functional.

Another 250 oxygen beds and 80 ventilator beds were available at GMCH-32, shared its director-principal, Dr Jasbinder Kaur. All institutions have adequate oxygen supply for Covid patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health secretary Yashpal Garg shared they had already procured the buffer stock for essential Covid medicines.

Chandigarh has 53.8 metric tonnes of oxygen available at its health institutes, against the requirement of 49.5 metric tonnes. Besides, there is sufficient vaccine stock for both adults and children, he added.

Directing officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid protocols in the city, the administrator also asked the neighbouring districts to support each other in controlling the Covid situation.