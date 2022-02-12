Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, Chandigarh to place its Tenancy Act before Parliament for nod
chandigarh news

Now, Chandigarh to place its Tenancy Act before Parliament for nod

The Chandigarh administration was previously considering to notify the draft, based on central Model Tenancy Act, 2021
According to the 2011 Census, Chandigarh has the highest incidence of tenant population, with nearly half of the city’s population (47%) living in rented accommodations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:08 AM IST
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Earlier expected to be notified based on the approved draft, the long-awaited Chandigarh Tenancy Act will now be in queue for enactment by the Parliament.

The UT administration has decided to send the proposed Act, based on Centre’s Model Tenancy Act, 2021, to the Union government for approval and enactment.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “For the proposal to become an Act, the Parliament has to pass it and thereafter, the Centre will notify it for implementation in Chandigarh.”

Central government’s Model Tenancy Act, 2021, was approved in June last year, following which the UT administration had decided to adopt it, and invited public comments after notifying a draft of the Act. It was recently approved by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

“While initially the administration was planning to enforce the Act based on the approved draft, after legal advice, it has now decided to send the legislative proposal to the Parliament,” said a senior UT official.

Before the 2021 central law came in place, UT, in June 2019, had prepared a draft based on Centre’s Model Tenancy Act, 2015. But two months later, the government proposed a new Act in August 2019 and it was finally approved by the Union cabinet in June 2021. The Centre had asked the states and UTs to adopt the Model Act.

RELATED STORIES

To replace 70-year-old rulebook

The proposed Act is aimed at replacing the existing tenancy provisions of the more than 70 years old East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949.

It is considered outdated, particularly in resolving the tenant-landlord disputes.

Notably, according to the 2011 Census, Chandigarh has the highest incidence of tenant population, with nearly half of the city’s population (47%) living in rented accommodations.

Tenant-landlord disputes are chronic in the city, especially where commercial properties are concerned.

This, many experts believe, has led to landlords avoiding renting out their properties, further causing paucity of rental spaces and pushing up rents.

The proposed Act is aimed at replacing the existing tenancy provisions of the more than 70 years old East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949. (HT)

Creation of rent authority

The key provision of the proposed Act is setting up of a rent authority, which will have exclusive jurisdiction over tenancy issues, including tenant-landlord disputes that are currently taken up in civil courts.

All rent agreements will have to be submitted to this authority. The landowner and the tenant will have to separately file the particulars within a month of signing the agreement. Currently, these can be registered at the sub-registrar’s office.

Shared responsibility

The Act proposes that both tenant and landlord, with clear definitions, share responsibility for the property’s maintenance.

Cutting off or withholding essential supplies or services is prohibited. In case the landlord does not accept rent, it is to be deposited with the rent authority.

A Rent Court will consist of two members, to be appointed by the UT administration in consultation with the Punjab and Haryana high court. A Rent Tribunal will also be constituted to hear appeals against the Rent Court decisions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Munieshwer A Sagar

Munieshwer A Sagar is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh and reports on real estate.

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP