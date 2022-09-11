Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5.

With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours.

Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers. He said with the start of Ambala-Narnaul National Highway- 152D, the bus will cover the distance of 320 km in just about 5 hours. “This would not only prove to be convenient for the passengers but also save their time considerably,” he added.

At present, the Haryana Roadways has a fleet of 132 buses in Panchkula and 10 new long route buses are expected to be introduced this month. In addition, an arrangement of 25 new electric buses would be made for Panchkula soon.