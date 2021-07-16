Now, expect Chandigarh traffic police at your doorstep for pending e-challans

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have decided they will now visit the houses of serial traffic offenders to clear their pending challan.

Ever since moving to e-challans, there have been reports that many people didn’t clear their pending dues even though the challans were sent to their mobile numbers and through letters to their residences.

As per the traffic police, two teams have been formed of two members each. The traffic cops will first target the habitual offenders, who have the most number of pending challans against them. The routine offenders will be covered in due course. The cops will also provide counselling to the offenders and make them aware about the traffic rules and violations.

The teams will take the e-challan machines with them when they visit the offenders. They will not accept cash and will wear a body camera, which will remain switched on to ensure that the residents don’t face any harassment and to rule out the possibility of bribing.

67% e-challans issued since March 2020 pending

While officials didn’t have fresh data at hand, around 1.05 lakh e-challans were issued between March 2020 and June 2021. Out of this, around 71,000 or around 67% of the e-challans are pending.

Many e-challans can be paid on the spot, but for violations like speeding, the offender has to go to the Traffic Lines in Sector 29 to clear the e-challan, which is why many people choose to keep the challan pending. However, with an e-challan pending against a vehicle, it is not possible to sell the vehicle or get its insurance and/or registration certificate renewed.

Speaking about the initiative, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Palak Goel said, “The step has been taken to ensure that pending e-challans are cleared. It will make it easier for people, too, to pay them, when we go to their residence.”

It still remains to be seen what will be done in case the offender is not present at the residence or has shifted. There are some non-compoundable offences like speeding, jumping a red light and using a mobile phone while driving for which the fine isn’t collected by the traffic police but by the courts, so it remains to be seen whether these challans would also be cleared this way.