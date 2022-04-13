Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case

Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after he failed to appear before it.

Bains skipped the court hearing and did not respond to warrants issued by the court. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.

Bains has been declared proclaimed offender in two separate cases in the past four days.

In another development, additional sessions judge Rashmi Sharma rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Bains.

The court had started proceedings of declaring Bains and other accused as proclaimed offenders on January 19. However, ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, Bains moved the Supreme Court which granted a stay on his arrest for one week from February 3.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said that the police failed to arrest Bains and other accused in the case despite issuance of non-bailable warrants. The court has also ordered to attach the properties of Bains in the case.

A 44-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Bains for raping her. She had accused his accomplices Karamjit Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi Sharma, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, alias Bhabi, for helping Bains in the crime on November 16, 2020. After the court orders, the Division number 6 police lodged an FIR on July 7, 2021.