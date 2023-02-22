Now, get CHB no-dues certificate online

In a big relief to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allottees, they can now download the no-dues certificate online.

Earlier, the allottees had to submit an application for getting the certificate before applying for services such as transfer of units/mutation/mortgage permissions, etc, and it took a lot of days for the process to be complete, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Now, the allottees can instantly download the no-dues certificate from the board’s website www.chbonline.in, he added.

Initially, this facility is available for all residential units, except those in Manimajra Phase-I, he added. Similar facility will be made available for commercial units, small flats, and affordable rental housing flats in about a week, Garg said.