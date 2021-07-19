Now, get jabbed at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the vaccination sewa centre at Sukhna Lake on Sunday, which has been set-up by the health department in collaboration with Karan Gilhotra Foundation and supported by United Sikhs and ASR Foundation .

The foundation has provided waterproof shelter canopies with seating arrangement for those who visit the centre to take the vaccine.

The health department, in collaboration with Rotary Club Association, also undertook a two-day door-to-door Covid vaccination drive at Kishangarh which concluded on Sunday. A team of health workers including Anganwadi workers and Rotary volunteers assisted in the campaign.

Mobile vaccination teams were deployed inside two CTU buses and approximately 3,500 houses of Kishangarh were covered along with jhuggis at settled slums by 15 teams.

Approximately 714 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated during the two-day drive. A lucky draw was also organised in which two beneficiaries were felicitated with prizes.

A two-day door-to-door campaign will be undertaken in Dhanas from Monday using CTU vaccination buses, ambulances and volunteers of ASR and Karan Gilhotra foundation.

Special vaccination camps were also organised at Gwala and Kachi Colony in Maloya where 179 and 130 people were vaccinated, respectively