Now get tatkal appointment for land registration in Haryana

Starting a new feature in the registration of land deeds in tehsils across state, the Haryana government has launched tatkal appointment service.

Financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said that the provision had been made to enable an applicant to book deed registration appointment on immediate-basis.

Those wanting to make use of this service can book tatkal appointments online for getting the deed registered by paying tatkal fee of ₹25,000 in the form of e-challans. Such appointments can be booked only on the day of registration from 8am onwards, he said.

In each tehsil, 10 appointment slots have been reserved for tatkal service in addition to 100 normal appointment slots, Kaushal added.

Applicants will have to visit the egrashry.nic.in portal, click on the link; pay tatkal appointment service charges, enter details asked by the system and generate an e-challan by paying ₹25,000 using net banking, debit card, etc.

They can book the deed appointment by visiting the jamabandi.nic.in portal. This portal will ask the type of appointment i.e. normal or tatkal.

The applicants will have to enter details of the property and parties to complete the appointment booking. On successful booking of appointment, the applicant will get an SMS on their mobile phone.