Now, hail a heli taxi from Chandigarh to popular destinations in Himachal

The Chandigarh International Airport Limited on Wednesday launched the helicopter taxi service to popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, Kullu and Dharamshala, via Shimla.

Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh RCS heli taxi service, operated by Pawan Hans, was launched under the Centre’s Udan-2 scheme for regional air connectivity in February 2019. The 30-minute ride is available thrice a week — on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

Now, on three other days — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday — the route will be extended to other destinations, stated a release. After a 25-minute stop in Shimla, the heli taxi will proceed to Mandi, where it will stop for 15 minutes.

Thereafter, it will proceed to Kullu. On the way back to Shimla, it will touch Rampur. The fliers will also get air connectivity from Mandi to Dharamshala.

One-way fare for each passenger from Chandigarh to Shimla is ₹3,665. Flying further to Mandi will cost ₹3,665 extra, taking the total to ₹7,330. Those flying from Mandi to Kullu will have shell out ₹3,155 more, which means a one-way Chandigarh-Kullu flight will cost ₹10,485 per passenger.

According to officials, if the helicopter is fully booked till Kullu, the operator might also fly directly till there from Chandigarh or Shimla.