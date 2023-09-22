Now, Himachal CM’s mother contributes 50,000 for relief to flood victims

In a heart-warming gesture of solidarity in the hour of calamity, Sansar Devi, the mother of chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, made a contribution of ₹50,000 towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh. CM Sukhu said, “People from all walks of life are coming forward to donate generously and their selfless contributions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in aiding those affected by disasters and calamities across the state. So far, more than ₹180 crore has been received in the Aapda Rahat Kosh and I am deeply thankful to all who have contributed.” The CM himself had recently donated a substantial sum of ₹51 lakh from his personal savings for the relief fund.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu arriving for the assembly session in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy CM presents cheques of ₹16.73L

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri presented cheques worth about ₹16.73 lakh on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Primary Agriculture Service Cooperative Societies Employees Union towards CM’s relief fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON