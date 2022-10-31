Now, join Mohali police’s fight against drugs using secret information boxes

Looking to fight drug menace in the district, Mohali police have put up secret information boxes in the rural areas here to gather information on drug suppliers and consumers through the public.

The boxes have been put in place across villages in Kharar, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur and Landran so far, and can be used by the public to share any information on the drug supply chain anonymously.

Sub-inspector (SI) Kamal Tanjea from Kharar’s Majat police post said a total of 16 such secret information boxes had been installed in villages under his jurisdiction.

“The complainants need not reveal their names, but can share information on the supply and consumption of drugs in their respective villages with the police,” he said.

The SI said the boxes will be checked weekly and each complaint will be verified before the police took any action.

“At times, people do submit wrong complaints due to personal enmity and thus it is important to verify the complaints. For doing so, special teams have been constituted. We have already booked two persons under the NDPS Act on the basis of the secret complaints received,” he further added.

Speaking of the efforts, a senior police officer said the installation of the information boxes was mainly targeted to cover rural areas of the district, which have been identified as the hotspots for drug-related problems.

Notably, a joint team of Mohali police and health department had recently counselled 13 drug addicts and facilitated their enrolment at the de-addiction centre in Sector 66.

“We are not always looking to take legal action, but in cases where the police feel that person is a victim and wants to reform, they will be brought in touch with the health officials sent to rehabs,” the senior officer said.

