Now, life detectors to help Ludhiana firemen trace victims trapped under debris

With the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) finally initiating the process to upgrade the fire brigade, the firefighters have been equipped with life detectors which will help them in locating the victims trapped in case of a building collapse.

Three life detectors worth about ₹50 lakh have been provided to the fire department under the Smart City Mission.

Now, the staff is being trained to use the equipment, which includes motion and sound sensors, besides a microphone.

As per the firemen, the detectors include five sensors which are attached to a monitor. In case a building collapses, the sensors will be placed at different points to check any movement of those trapped, which is extremely crucial at the initial stage of rescue operation.

Fire station officer Jaswinder Singh said, “The sensors can even detect breathing vibrations and the sound produced by movement of fingers on any surface. The system also includes a small microphone, which can be lowered in a void space using cables to hear the voices of trapped persons.”

He said that firefighters are first to respond to any building collapse before SDRF or NDRF teams are roped in. “Currently, we locate the victims only by listening to their calls for help. These detectors will prove beneficial in saving lives of those trapped in a short time period,” he added.

The city has witnessed two major building collapses in the last four years wherein 21 civilians and firefighters have lost their lives. While 16 people, including nine firemen, were killed in Sufiiyan Chowk mishap in 2017, five lives were lost after the roof of a building caved in while the owner was lifting the lintel illegally in Daba area in April this year.

Initially proposed in 2017, the project to upgrade the fire brigade is moving at snail’s pace and the firefighters do not even have safety suits and masks. Under a Smart City project worth ₹28 crore, the department is working to buy hydraulic platform, water bowser, fire safety suits, multiple gas detectors, victim location camera with breaching system, portable fire pump, and communication system at fire stations among other equipment.

4 mini-fire tenders also added to inventory

Chief executive officer of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, Pardeep Sabharwal, said, “We have also received four mini-fire tenders to douse flames reported in narrow streets of old city areas. The department is working on the registration of these tenders following which these will be handed over to the fire brigade.”

Firemen said that the mini-fire tender will help in reducing the response time.