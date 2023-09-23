Now, Moga woman accuses arrested ‘scribe’ of duping her

A Moga woman has accused the self-styled scribe Nirbhai Singh, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau in connection with a bribe case, of duping her of ₹35,000 on the pretext of conducting a gender determination test.

The woman approached the vigilance bureau on Saturday and filed a complaint.

The accused is in the custody of the vigilance bureau on a police remand.

According to the woman, the accused had introduced himself as a ‘press reporter’ to her husband and gained the couple’s trust, claiming to have connections with a doctor who could perform a gender determination test to check the gender of her foetus.

The woman claimed that Nirbhai demanded ₹40,000 but the deal was later settled at ₹30,000. Later, he made the couple sit in his car. After that, he dropped her husband on the way at some place, saying that the woman needed to be taken to a secluded place for the test.

According to the complainant, the accused blind folded her and drove the car. The accused made her lie on the back seat of the car. Minutes after, something was placed on her abdomen inside the car pretending to check the foetus. After some time, the accused claimed that she was carrying a male foetus and took ₹35,000 in from them.

The woman said that she gave birth to a girl. When she asked the accused to return his money, he threatened her.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Range), Ravinderpal Singh, confirmed receiving the complaint. He said that they will take action after the investigation.

The vigilance bureau had arrested “scribe” Nirbhai Singh of Galib village while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a doctor on Thursday.

the vigilance bureau officials recovered ₹20,000 from his possession on Friday, which was taken as a first installment of the bribe two days ago.

The accused, Nirbhai Singh, was produced before the court of duty magistrate Karun Kumar on Friday and was remanded in two-day police custody.

The bureau officials said that the accused had accepted bribes from more persons in the past and it is being investigated.

The bureau has also recovered several expired ID cards of different web channels from his possession. According to the vigilance bureau officials, the accused had worked as a cameraman with a web-channel. He is not a scribe with any government approved channel or newspaper.