Now, oxygen concentrators just a call away in Chandigarh

Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Now, Covid-19 patients, who are isolated at homes, can get oxygen concentrators in case their health condition deteriorates.

In case of the requirement, people can contact the health department or the Indian Red Cross Society, which will provide concentrators against a refundable security amount of 5,000.

“Considering that about 98% Covid positive patients are in home isolation, we are working to give special focus on providing better health care,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

“In case a Covid patient in home isolation requires oxygen concentrator, they can contact Covid control room (at 1075 helpline number) or the rapid response team at the nearest government hospital (see box), who will further co-ordinate with the oxygen concentrator bank of the Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, for providing the facility,” he said, adding that people can also call Red Cross helpline number 6280-726-662 directly.

Rapid response teams are available at all government hospitals in Chandigarh. (HT)
RELATED STORIES

New Covid care centre opens

Chandigarh UT adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated a new mini Covid care centre with 45 beds at the IMA Complex in Sector 35 on Monday. This centre has been set up by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, Tera Hi Tera in association with the Indian Medical Association. All beds are oxygenated and qualified medical and paramedial staff have been provided to take care of the patients. Two dedicated mobike ambulances have also been arranged.

