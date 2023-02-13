Now, police deploy armoured vehicles on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Five days after Sikh activists clashed with police forces near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road on February 8, leaving at least 33 cops injured, the Mohali police on Monday deployed seven armoured tractors at the site as a preventive measure.

Moreover, police have also procured spiked strips to impede any possible movement of protesters’ vehicles.

Earlier, on Sunday, police had installed two CCTV cameras at the site — one facing the Chandigarh-Mohali border and another near Mohali SSP’s residence in Phase 3A. Besides, loudspeakers have also been installed there. Cops also underwent special training on defence and attack techniques to take on protesters if the need arises.

“We are taking all possible preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident again,” said a senior police officer.

However, organisers from Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, that is spearheading the protest for release of Sikh prisoners, have warned police against taking any action to remove them.

“We are protesting here peacefully, but the police are creating a war-like situation by roping in bullet-proof vehicles and trying to disperse us. In case they arrest anyone, we will also not sit back,” said Gurcharan Singh, foster father of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted of assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Locals at receiving end

Meanwhile, heightened police presence, barricades and protesters staging daily sit-ins following the February 8 rampage are proving to be nuisance for locals.

With barricades blocking two consecutive intersections, including YPS Chowk and Phase 7/3B2 light point near the Sector 52/53 dividing road, commuters are forced to take long detours for their daily commute. Motorists unfamiliar with the blockade are the most puzzled.

”Since the violent clash between protesters and police last week, police presence has been scaled up and now bullet-proof tractors have been parked here. Cops roam around the area riding horses. Normal life has been thrown out of gear, it feels like we are going to war,” said a woman, who lives near the Sector 52/53 dividing road.

UT police release pictures of 10 more suspects

Chandigarh Two days after the Chandigarh Police released pictures of 10 men who clashed with police on February 8, they released pictures of 10 more suspects, while announcing a cash reward of ₹10,000 for information about them. Through the public notice, police have appealed to the public to share the identity/any details of these suspects at email ID firno.63@gmail.com or WhatsApp number 98759-84001. Informers will be rewarded ₹10,000 and their identity will be kept secret.