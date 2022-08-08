Now, sanitary waste generated in Chandigarh to be scientifically incinerated

Now, sanitary waste generated in the city will be scientifically disposed of as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has entered into an agreement with a firm for the same.

Chandigarh MC chief Anindita Mitra said that the city generates approximately 500kg sanitary bio-medical waste every day. “Residents wrap sanitary napkins in newspaper while discarding it but even then, there is prolific growth of microorganisms from this, which becomes a threat to human health. To avoid this, the staff involved in garbage collection has been provided with special dustbins which have anti-microbial linings,” said Mitra.

The sanitary waste collected from households will be taken to three designated collection points, Material Recovery Facilities, from where the authorised processor of biomedical waste will collect it for scientific incineration.

Mitra said strict action will be taken against those not segregating waste.

MC has already made waste segregation at source compulsory in the city and accordingly, residents have been told to segregate wet, dry, domestic hazardous and sanitary waste and the same is being collected separately through waste collection vehicles of the MC on a daily basis.

The civic body had issued over 400 challans in the past week for non-segregation of garbage at source.