Now, senior professor writes to Panjab University VC over RDC director’s appointment

After the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) expressed resentment over the recent appointment of the director, Research and Development Cell (RDC) at the university, now a senior university professor has written to vice-chancellor Renu Vig expressing concern.

Professor Rumina Sethi of the English department in her letter to the VC termed it an out of turn appointment. Sethi is senior than professor Harsh Nayyar who was appointed director RDC last week. PUTA in its letter to the VC had said that the appointment violates the principle of seniority.

However, the university has maintained that the appointment was made as per the UGC guidelines.

“By making the out-of-turn appointment of the director RDC, it is distressing that the university has jettisoned decades of observing the precedent of appointment by seniority and overturned a policy that defined the standards of research and ethical governance,” Sethi wrote to the VC.

She also stated that by following “a pick-and-choose policy and disregarding the seniority along with merit, the university establishment has threatened the stability and the academic reputation of not only the university but also the ethical practices that have taken decades to take root.”

In an earlier comment, Vig said the appointment was made as per the UGC guidelines given to higher educational institutes to establish research and development cell.