Now, shell out more to shuttle between Jalandhar and Panipat

LUDHIANA: The Jalandhar-Panipat journey will become expensive from September 1 as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has hiked the fee at three toll plazas on National Highway-1 (NH-1) in Punjab and Haryana, including the Ladhowal toll plaza with effect from September 1.

It is the second hike in the toll fee in the past eight months. Earlier, the fee was increased in December last year after the farmer agitation ended.

The highway authorities stated that the fee is adjusted every year as per the wholesale price index (WPI) in September as per the norms. Last year too, rates were adjusted in September, but it was implemented in the last week of December as the toll plazas were blocked by farmers.

According to a public notice issued by the NHAI recently, the new rates have been hiked by up to 13% in comparison to the prevailing fee. After the hike, commuters crossing the Ladhowal toll plaza will have to pay ₹150 for single journey and ₹225 for return journey in car/jeep instead of the prevailing fee of ₹135 and ₹200, respectively. The monthly pass, which is currently available for ₹3,985, will cost ₹4,505 from September 1.

Similarly, the rates have been revised for light commercial vehicles, trucks/buses and multiple-axle vehicles.

Passes for local traffic within radius of 10km or 10-20km, monthly passes for school buses and concessional fee for local transporters will also be provided as per the norms.

Meanwhile, the residents raised hue and cry over the hike in toll fee stating that the rising inflation is already taking a toll on the residents.

One of the residents of Chandigarh road, Manjit Singh stated that the toll rates should not be increased every year. The public is already struggling to make ends meet due to the ever-rising inflation. “I am an architect and most of my projects are in Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and adjoining areas. The increase in toll fee will put additional financial burden on me. The transporters will also face the heat and they might also increase the transportation cost, which might further increase the prices of products,” said Singh, while adding that government should provide relief to the general public.

The toll rates have also been revised at two toll plazas in Haryana - Gharaunda toll plaza (Karnal) and Ghaggar toll plaza (Ambala).

NHAI project director Virendra Singh could not be contacted for comments.

NHAI, contractor should focus on road safety: Expert

Member, Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma said rather than focussing only on collecting toll fee from the commuters, the NHAI and contractor should also concentrate on road safety and the projects which have been delayed. They can collect tax as per norms, but they should also provide relief to the commuters. Heavy traffic jams are witnessed at Basti Jodhewal chowk and Sherpur chowk. The proposal to construct a bridge near Ladhowal police station is hanging fire. The projects to construct flyover at Tajpur road cut and Sherpur chowk are also moving at slow pace.