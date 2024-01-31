Now, thalassaemia, haemophilia patients in Haryana to get monthly pension of 3,000

About 2,083 patients in Haryana suffering from thalassaemia and haemophilia with a family income of up to ₹3 lakh per annum will be entitled to a monthly disability pension of ₹3,000. The two are genetic blood-related disorders. A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet on Tuesday. An official spokesperson said this decision is expected to benefit approximately 2,083 patients and will result in an annual disbursement of ₹7.49 crore at the present rate of ₹3,000 per month. Thalassaemia and haemophilia are genetic blood-related disorders. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of thalassaemia and haemophilia in the notification for Haryana Divyang Pension Rules, 2016, to extend disability pension benefits to such patients.

The spokesperson said as per a health department report, there were about 1,300 patients of thalassaemia and 783 cases of haemophilia in Haryana.

The verification of thalassaemia and haemophilia certificates will be conducted annually by the civil surgeons to ascertain the patient’s current status and whether they have been cured or not.