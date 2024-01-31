 Now, thalassaemia, haemophilia patients in Haryana to get monthly pension of ₹3,000 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Now, thalassaemia, haemophilia patients in Haryana to get monthly pension of 3,000

Now, thalassaemia, haemophilia patients in Haryana to get monthly pension of 3,000

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 31, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of thalassaemia and haemophilia in the notification for Haryana Divyang Pension Rules, 2016, to extend disability pension benefits to such patients.

About 2,083 patients in Haryana suffering from thalassaemia and haemophilia with a family income of up to 3 lakh per annum will be entitled to a monthly disability pension of 3,000. The two are genetic blood-related disorders. A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet on Tuesday. An official spokesperson said this decision is expected to benefit approximately 2,083 patients and will result in an annual disbursement of 7.49 crore at the present rate of 3,000 per month.

Thalassaemia and haemophilia are genetic blood-related disorders. (HT Photo)
Thalassaemia and haemophilia are genetic blood-related disorders. (HT Photo)

The Cabinet approved the inclusion of thalassaemia and haemophilia in the notification for Haryana Divyang Pension Rules, 2016, to extend disability pension benefits to such patients.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The spokesperson said as per a health department report, there were about 1,300 patients of thalassaemia and 783 cases of haemophilia in Haryana.

The verification of thalassaemia and haemophilia certificates will be conducted annually by the civil surgeons to ascertain the patient’s current status and whether they have been cured or not.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On