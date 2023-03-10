Now, those constructing new illegal structures in Ludhiana to face demolition sans warning

Looking to intensify its crackdown on residents involved in illegal constructions, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal ordered the building branch officials to demolish the illegal buildings sans a warning if owners are found commencing construction works without getting the building plans approved from the civic body.

Those constructing new illegal structures in Ludhiana will now face civic body action sans warning. (HT Photo)

Issuing directions to the building branch officials in this regard, Aggarwal said if any person chooses to get involved in the illegal constructions by not getting the building plan approved as per the norms, officials can demolish the building at foundation level itself without issuing any warning to the owner.

Building branch officials, meanwhile, have also been warned of strict departmental action in case of failure to take action against any such illegal construction.

The commissioner said residents continue getting involved in illegal construction despite the civic body’s continued action against the sale, adding that the step has been taken to effectively end illegal constructions.

She urged the residents to get the building plans approved from the civic body before commencing construction works.

Notably, the MC has been conducting drives against illegal constructions in the recent past and a number of illegal constructions have been razed including those on Jassian road, Ghumar Mandi, Model Town extension among others areas.

Officials stated that the building inspectors have been directed to keep a check on illegal construction activities in their respective areas and the drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days as well.

Recently, the local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had also directed the authorities to act strictly against those involved in illegal constructions.