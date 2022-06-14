Now, travel to Rajasthan’s religious sites in direct CTU buses

City residents and others living in the surrounding areas will now be able to visit religious places in Rajasthan by hailing newly-launched Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

CTU has started bus service for Khatu Shyamji of Sikar and Salasar Dham of Churu, with the UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit flagging off the buses on the new routes on Monday.

Air-conditioned buses for Khatu Shyamji of Sikar will run at 7 am and for Salasar Dham of Churu at 7.40 am from Sector-17 inter-state bus terminus.

CTU has started four new bus route trips while reviving six long-route, nine sub-urban and 11 tricity route buses, which had remained closed for the past three to twelve years.

A total of 54 buses have been put in operation on as many routes.

“With this launch, CTU will increase its daily operational kilometres by eighteen thousand kms, earning an estimated extra revenue receipt of Rs. Six lakhs per day in addition to giving safe, comfortable, efficient and economical transport services to the general public of Chandigarh and tricity,” said a UT official.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, UT advisor Dharam Pal, home secretary Nitin Yadav and other officials were also present on the occasion.

