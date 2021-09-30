Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Now, unregistered electric rickshaws can be challaned in Ludhiana
Now, unregistered electric rickshaws can be challaned in Ludhiana

Acting on the cops’ complaint, the Regional Transport Authority has started registering the electric rickshaws, which will allow the police to challan e-autos without a number plate or seize them
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Registered electric rickshaws are issued a green number plate in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Realising that authorities have no data pertaining to e-rickshaws plying in the city, it has now become mandatory for owners of the three-wheelers to register their vehicle, which will allow the traffic cops to challan and fine them.

At a meeting of the road safety council, cops said that at times the three-wheelers are a menace on the roads and are also misused by miscreants. However, as they are unregistered the drivers often escape action.

Acting on the cops’ complaint, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has started registering the e-rickshaws, which will allow the police to challan e-autos without a number plate or seize them.

A traffic cop, who did not wish to be named, said, “The drivers deliberately violate traffic rules as they know that we cannot issue a challan to them.”

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said registeration of e-rickshaws had also started in Amritsar. “We have started issuing special codes to autos to identify three-wheelers without proper documents. We will issue special stickers to autos that possess all documents,”he said.

Narinder Singh, secretary, Regional Transport authority, said, “We have started registration and the police can now issue challans or impound the autos plying without number plates.”

Traffic missionary Rahul Verma said registered electric vehicles are issued a green number plate.

